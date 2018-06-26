95°
New Orleans police: Teenager who was shot in the head dies
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the head has died.
News outlets report that officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting around 9:40 p.m. on Monday.
A police release says officers arrived and found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim died at the scene.
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine an official cause of death and release the victim's name when an autopsy is completed, and family has been notified.
