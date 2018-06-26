95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans police: Teenager who was shot in the head dies

3 hours 11 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 June 26, 2018 12:46 PM June 26, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the head has died.
  
News outlets report that officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting around 9:40 p.m. on Monday.
  
A police release says officers arrived and found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim died at the scene.
  
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine an official cause of death and release the victim's name when an autopsy is completed, and family has been notified.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days