New Orleans police seek opinions from LGBTQ community
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The New Orleans Police Department is inviting members of the city's LGBTQ community to take part in an anonymous online survey.
In a Monday news release, the department says the survey seeks feedback "as a means to better engage with the community and to assess police activities." Topics covered in the survey include whether respondents believe police officers stop, search or arrest individuals based on their sexual orientation or gender identity and whether LGBTQ people are treated with dignity and respect.
Allegations that police sometimes targeted LGBT community members were part of a 2011 U.S. Justice Department report outlining numerous problems at the department. The report led to ongoing reform efforts, including a 2012 court-backed reform plan.
