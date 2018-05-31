80°
New Orleans police seek man in Mother's Day deadly shooting

56 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 May 31, 2018 7:58 AM May 31, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Nola.com/The Times Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a man killed another man and wounded a teenager in a shooting on Mother's Day.

Police tell news outlets they are seeking 21-year-old Donnell Brown III in the May 13 shooting that killed 35-year-old Herbert Foster and injured the teenage girl. Police did not say how old she is.

Police said in a statement that an arrest warrant for Brown has been obtained and he is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Police say officers heard gunfire that Sunday afternoon and found Foster in the middle of a street suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene. Officers discovered that a gunshot had grazed the teenager's leg, and she was taken to a hospital with a minor wound.

