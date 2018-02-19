New Orleans police say man critically injured by an arrow

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Police in New Orleans say a man was critically injured after being hit in the chest with an arrow.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the 51-year-old man was found early Monday in the Lower 9th Ward. New Orleans police said the man was wounded by an arrow, but did not release further information regarding how the injury happened.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition Monday.

The arrow injury followed a violent Mardi Gras week in New Orleans, where police said 21 people had been hurt by gunfire as of Sunday night. That includes two people who were shot along parade routes.