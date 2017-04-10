New Orleans Police: Man robbed while helping jump-start car

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police say a man who was apparently acting as a good Samaritan was robbed at gunpoint after he responded to someone who asked for help jump-starting their vehicle.



The Times-Picayune reports that the victim was flagged down in the Algiers neighborhood by someone who was asking for help jump-starting their car. Police say that after the victim stopped to help, the person requesting the jump pulled out a handgun and forced the victim to turn over his belongings.



The victim complied with the person's demands. Police say the person who asked for help then fled in an older model Chevrolet Cavalier.