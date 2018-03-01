New Orleans police: Gunman on bike took pit bull puppy

61°
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police are looking for a bicycle-riding gunman who stole a pit bull puppy - and for the 9-week-old brown-and-white female puppy, named Angel.
  
Police said in a news release Thursday that the victim was walking his dog about 11:45 p.m. Sunday near the LSU medical school when the thief rode up behind him and asked to buy the dog.
  
Told that the dog was not for sale, the bike-rider reportedly lifted his shirt to show a gun, took the dog and rode off.
  
Police say the dog was not microchipped, and nothing else was taken.
  
The gunman is described as black, probably in his early 20s, about 6-foot-1 and slim, with large lips and medium-length dreadlocks. He had a dark bicycle with black rims.
