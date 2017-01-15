72°
New Orleans police chief to meet with Paul Ryan

Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image from WGNO

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison will meet with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday about new approaches police departments are taking on police training regarding de-escalation, decision-making and use of force tactics.

Harrison's office, in a news release, said the meeting will take place in Janesville, Wisconsin and focus on the Police Executive Research Forum's new Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics training guide. PERF introduced the guide at a conference in New Orleans last month.

Joining Harrison at the meeting will be Janesville Police Chief David Moore; Camden County, New Jersey Police Chief J. Scott Thomson; Burlington, Vermont Police Chief Brandon del Pozo; Tucson, Arizona Police Chief Chris Magnus; Volusia County Florida Sheriff Mike Chitwood; and PERF Executive Director Chuck Wexler.

