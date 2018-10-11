79°
New Orleans police charge 2 in death of couple found burned
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police have arrested two people in connection with the deaths of a man and woman whose burned bodies were found over the summer.
Several news outlets reported Wednesday that 34-year-old Michael Tyron Robinson and 23-year-old Kirk Powell were charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Gavonte Lampkin and Shantrell Parker. Police say the couple's charred bodies were found in the woods in July. Both had been shot.
Court records show four men are accused of shooting Lampkin multiple times in 2016. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Lampkin was shot again in 2016 in an attempt to keep him from testifying against the group.
Jail records show Robinson and Powell were booked last week on drug charges. It's unclear if they have lawyers who could comment.
