New Orleans police arrest man in woman's death in fire
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Police in New Orleans have arrested a man and charged him with second-degree murder in a woman's death in a fire.
News outlets reported 39-year-old Erik Beasley was arrested Tuesday after he was released from a hospital. Beasley was also charged with aggravated arson.
The New Orleans Parish Coroner's Office has not confirmed the woman's name.
She was found Nov. 23 on a burned chaise, although the rest of the room had little damage. Police say also Beasley lived in the home. There was no sign of forced entry to the home.
Police records show Beasley bought gasoline less than an hour before firefighters were called to the home.
Police did not say why Beasley had been in a hospital before his arrest. There was no information on an attorney.
