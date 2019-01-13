49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans police: 9-year-old killed in late-night shooting

4 hours 12 minutes ago Sunday, January 13 2019 Jan 13, 2019 January 13, 2019 11:23 AM January 13, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: NOLA.com
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police says a 9-year-old girl was shot and killed in the eastern part of the city.
  
Officials say they are investigating the shooting, which happened late Saturday night.
  
When officers arrived at the scene, police say they found the girl lying on the floor of a home with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died from the injury.
  
Police have provided no other details, and say they are seeking information to identify the shooter and a motive.
  
The girl's name wasn't released, pending an autopsy.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days