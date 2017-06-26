70°
New Orleans police: 2 men robbed, beaten in French Quarter

June 26, 2017
Source: Associated Press, NOPD

NEW ORLEANS  - New Orleans police say an unidentified man is hospitalized in critical condition after being beaten and robbed.
 
Police say a 32-year-old man and another man were beaten by four or five other men during a robbery late Saturday night in the French Quarter.
 
Police say the two victims were transported to a local hospital after the incident was reported shortly before 11 p.m. The attackers accosted the men, and stole their wallets and cell phones before fleeing.

The attack was captured on a surveillance camera in the 200 block of Bienville Street.

