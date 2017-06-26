70°
Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans police: 2 men robbed, beaten in French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police say an unidentified man is hospitalized in critical condition after being beaten and robbed.
Police say a 32-year-old man and another man were beaten by four or five other men during a robbery late Saturday night in the French Quarter.
Police say the two victims were transported to a local hospital after the incident was reported shortly before 11 p.m. The attackers accosted the men, and stole their wallets and cell phones before fleeing.
The attack was captured on a surveillance camera in the 200 block of Bienville Street.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU fans flying high as Tigers advance to CWS finals
-
Water creeps into Central neighborhoods overnight
-
VIDEO: Dad, daughter catch teen as she falls from Six Flags ride
-
Watson residents say new drainage ditches will do more harm than good
-
EBR Metro Council to vote on parish-wide smoking ban Wednesday