New Orleans police: 1 arrest in reported hotel gang rape

Tuesday, March 13 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Police say they have arrested one man and are looking for others after a woman reported she was gang raped at a New Orleans hotel.
  
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 25-year-old Patrick Mooney was arrested March 6 and charged with first-degree rape.
  
The warrant for his arrest says six or seven men entered Mooney's hotel room and took turns sexually assaulting the intoxicated woman Mooney had met at a Bourbon Street bar and with whom he was having sex. The warrant says they also hit and slapped her.
  
Mooney, who has a Dublin, Ireland, drivers license, was extradited from Austin, Texas. Police say they are seeking at least three other men, all believed to be in Texas.
  
Mooney's lawyer couldn't be reached for comment. It's unclear whether the other men have lawyers.
