New Orleans official: Workers 'bailed' amid water pump issue

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A New Orleans official says two high-level Sewerage and Water Board employees had "bailed" and were missing in action during issues that prompted a major boil water advisory.

News outlets quote board Executive Director Ghassan Korban as saying during a City Council meeting Monday that the employees didn't communicate and weren't responsive during a power outage last month.

The outage at the Carrollton Plant on Nov. 17 caused water pressure to drop and the advisory for the East Bank of Orleans Parish. Korban told Council members 10 people had been at the plant at the time but that the two were the only employees able to give the OK to bring on a new pump.

Korban says both employees were immediately suspended without pay. One has since resigned.