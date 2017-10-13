New Orleans officer killed Friday, leaves wife, 2 kids

Photo courtesy of WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police say the officer shot and killed while on patrol early Friday was 29 years old and leaves a wife and two children, aged 5 and 2.

He's identified as Officer Marcus McNeil, a three-year veteran assigned since July 2015 to the eastern New Orleans district where he was killed.

Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said at a 3:30 a.m. news conference that McNeil was shot when he and three other officers on routine patrol got out of their car to investigate something suspicious shortly after midnight.

He says McNeil collapsed on the scene and died at a hospital.

Harrison says one or more officers fired back, wounding the suspect, who fled into an apartment. Harrison says police negotiators eventually persuaded him to give up.

Harrison says the 30-year-old suspect was shot several times and is under arrest at the city's trauma hospital.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu was on the scene and asked for prayers for the officer.