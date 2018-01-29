New Orleans' newest anti-crime cams feature blue, red lights

Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS- Many of New Orleans' newest security cameras feature flashing red and blue lights.

Homeland security chief Aaron Miller tells The New Orleans Advocate that's both to deter criminals and let neighborhood residents feel more secure.

He says there are now surveillance cameras in all eight police districts, and by Mardi Gras about 70 will be in the district that includes the French Quarter and Central Business District.

He says another dozen will be along the Uptown, Mid-City, and Westbank parade routes.

The city's $40 million security plan includes $8.5 million worth of security cameras.

The plan originally called for 200 cameras in 10 "hot spot" neighborhoods, plus mobile cameras. Miller says the first cameras were cheaper to install than expected, so there will be about 250.