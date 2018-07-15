New Orleans native Regis Prograis extends knock out streak in homecoming

NEW ORLEANS, LA - WBC junior welterweight titleholder Regis Prograis extended his knock out streak to seven consecutive fights with an 8th round stoppage of Juan Jose Velasco at the UNO Lakefront Arena in his first ever fight in his hometown..

The 29-year-old southpaw put on a show in his "homecoming" back to New Orelans. Prograis improves his overall career record to (22-0, 19 KO).

"It was super special," Prograis said. "Thank everybody in New Orleans, the best city in the world. My goal was to big-time boxing back to New Orleans. ESPN, we bringing big-time boxing back to New Orleans."

Prograis repeatedly tagged Velasco with crushing body shots to the ribs, ultimately knocking him down several times.

Following the seventh round, Velasco told his trainer he didn't want to continue and he was physically done. ESPN cameras caught the exchange in the corner and Velasco's trainer yelled at him to push through and continue you on with the fight.

With 1:59 remaining in the eighth round, Prograis dropped Velasco once more with a body shot that caused his mouth piece to drop out.

Velasco's corner then stopped the fight.

Prograis is now guaranteed a slot in the eight-man World Boxing Super Series tournament.