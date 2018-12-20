50°
New Orleans men arrested in child sex trafficking investigation
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana State Police say they've charged two men with the abuse of a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped, drugged and beaten.
State police say a tip led investigators to identify 26-year-old Elbert Riascos and 24-year-old Jovan Martin, both of New Orleans, as the two suspects. Police believe the men had been trafficking the girl for prostitution.
Officers were able to locate the victim and and rescue her Saturday.
Riascos and Martin were arrested in New Orleans Wednesday. They were both booked at the Orleans Justice Center on child sex trafficking charges. Riasco was additionally booked for first-degree rape, production and possession of child pornography, distribution of cocaine and resisting arrest.
