New Orleans mayor fires director of city's 911 system

Photo: Nola.com/The Times-Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has fired the city's 911 system director.

News outlets report the Orleans Parish Communications District board voted Thursday to terminate Stephen Gordon. The board appointed the system's interim operations director to replace him. The district is a state entity that handles dispatching for the city's Emergency Medical Services, police and fire departments.

Cantrell spokesman city Communications Director Beau Tidwell didn't provide details about Gordon's ouster but says the mayor was concerned about the 911 center's management structure. Tidwell says the board's meeting for the personnel change was called because Cantrell thought it was important to make a quick move during hurricane season.

Gordon says he didn't speak to Cantrell's administration about his firing and recognizes he served at the pleasure of the mayor and the board.