New Orleans mayor announces plans for former Confederate monument sites

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor Mitch Landrieu has announced for the former Confederate-era monument sites that remain in New Orleans after the statues were removed last year, according to a report from WWL.

Former Lee Circle site: Landrieu said that before his administration ends on May 7, the city will perform beautification work at the site of the former Lee Circle statue and will leave the column intact.

Jefferson Davis former site: An American flag will be placed at that site.

Former Liberty Place site: No change

Former P.G.T. Beauregard site: City Park Improvement Association will remove the pedestal and perform beautification work.

Removed statues: Landrieu said he will not solicit any proposals on the future of the four removed monuments, instead of leaving that to the next administration.

A spokesman for the transition team of the incoming mayor, LaToya Cantrell, said the announcement was the first he'd heard of it.