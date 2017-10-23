69°
New Orleans man sentenced for robberies in three states

Monday, October 23 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

NEW ORLEANS- A 23-year-old man was charged last week after previously pleading guilty to robbing two banks and seven other businesses.

Christopher Simms was sentenced to more than 18 years in jail with five years supervised release. 

Court documents say, Simms robbed nine establishments between January 12, 2016 and February 8, 2016. Simms robbed three McDonald's in New Orleans, one McDonald's in Kenner, a Dollar General in Metairie, an Iberia Bank in Metairie, a Compass Bank in Alabama and a covenience stoe in Mississippi.

Simms pled guilty to seven counts of Hobbs Act robber, two counts of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. 

