New Orleans man pleads guilty in 2016 bicyclist's death
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A New Orleans man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a man on a bicycle more than two years ago.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office told news outlets that 29-year-old Alvin Berfect also pleaded guilty Wednesday to six unrelated counts of armed robbery and 20 other crimes. Under a plea deal, Berfect will be sentenced to 33 years in prison.
Berfect had been charged with manslaughter in the 2016 hit-and-run death of 51-year-old Eddie Ray King, a chef at a French Quarter steakhouse. King was on his way home from work when he was struck by a car.
Prosecutors say Berfect was driving a stolen car when he hit King. He also had been accused of robbing six people at gunpoint in separate incidents around New Orleans.
