New Orleans man literally escapes trial - but not conviction

Photo: WGNO

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man charged with domestic abuse fled a New Orleans courtroom midway through his trial, which continued on to a conviction without him.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that 46-year-old Alan J. Boner Jr. absconded during a break in his trial Tuesday night. The trial was recessed until Wednesday morning, but resumed as Boner remained at large.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney's office says Boner was then convicted on charges including assault and battery in a jury trial and separate bench trial. Boner's attorney had objected to the resumption, but Criminal District Judge Paul Bonin opted to continue under a law that provides for such circumstances. The defense attorney said he didn't know where Boner was.

An order has been issued for Boner's arrest.