New Orleans man arrested for alleged home repair fraud in Baton Rouge

Melvin Hendricks

BATON ROUGE -- A New Orleans man who took payment to replace a roof just after the August floods was arrested Friday on fraud and theft charges.

Police say Melvin Hendricks took a $4,200 initial payment and promised to replace a roof at a flood-damaged home, according to Hendricks' arrest warrant.

He cashed the check Oct. 25, but has not done the work or returned the homeowner's calls and messages, the warrant says.

Hendricks was booked into Parish Prison on counts of home improvement fraud and felony theft. His bond was set at $15,000, according to booking records.