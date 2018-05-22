92°
New Orleans man accused of robbing Walmart money centers

Tuesday, May 22 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The FBI says police have caught a 21-year-old New Orleans man accused of holding up three banks or money centers in Walmarts.

A news release Tuesday says federal and state warrants accuse Terry Madison III of robbing Walmart money centers in Hammond, Louisiana, and Picayune, Mississippi, and a bank inside the Walmart in Waveland, Mississippi.

The special agent in charge of the New Orleans FBI office, Eric Rommal, says the Louisiana holdup was April 14 and both Mississippi holdups were on May 2.

Rommal says police in Monroe, Louisiana, arrested Madison without incident Sunday. He says Madison faces a federal robbery charge.

According to an FBI wanted poster , Madison turns 22 on Wednesday.

He remained in the Ouachita parish jail Tuesday. It was not clear whether he has an attorney.

