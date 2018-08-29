77°
New Orleans lawyer confirmed as federal judge

3 hours 8 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 August 29, 2018 5:53 AM August 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Pressa
Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A New Orleans lawyer has won Senate confirmation to be the newest judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Louisiana's Republican U.S. senators applauded the confirmation of Barry Ashe, a partner at the Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann law firm, in a news release following the Tuesday vote. Ashe was nominated for the judgeship last year by President Donald Trump.

He succeeds Judge Ivan Lemelle, who took senior status in 2015.

