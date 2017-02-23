77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans JCC evacuated after morning bomb threat

1 hour 48 minutes 56 seconds ago February 23, 2017 Feb 23, 2017 Thursday, February 23 2017 February 23, 2017 11:00 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Jewish Community Center was evacuated Thursday morning after receiving a bomb threat, local media reports.

According to WWLTV, the building, located on St. Charles Ave., received a threatening phone call around 9:15 a.m. New Orleans Police were called to the scene and cleared the building.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said the FBI is investigating the incident and the phone call was deemed non-credible.

“Be clear, anti-Semitism will not be tolerated in NOLA,” Landrieu tweeted.

WWLTV reports that JCC's in multiple states have received bomb threats since January. The incident Thursday was the first time the New Orleans JCC was threatened.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days