New Orleans JCC evacuated after morning bomb threat

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Jewish Community Center was evacuated Thursday morning after receiving a bomb threat, local media reports.

According to WWLTV, the building, located on St. Charles Ave., received a threatening phone call around 9:15 a.m. New Orleans Police were called to the scene and cleared the building.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said the FBI is investigating the incident and the phone call was deemed non-credible.

“Be clear, anti-Semitism will not be tolerated in NOLA,” Landrieu tweeted.

WWLTV reports that JCC's in multiple states have received bomb threats since January. The incident Thursday was the first time the New Orleans JCC was threatened.