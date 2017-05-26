New Orleans jail employee arrested in smuggling case

81°
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow


NEW ORLEANS - A 23-year-old employee at the New Orleans jail has been arrested for trying to smuggle heroin and other drugs into the facility for an inmate.
 
The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office says Ciboney Parker was arrested early Friday at the Orleans Justice Center, where she worked. She faces charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of Schedule IV drugs (tramadol) and bringing contraband into a correctional facility. Bond was set at $7,000.
 
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports sheriff's office investigators intercepted recorded calls between Parker, inmate Elton Williams and Williams' girlfriend, Brittany Theophile. Authorities say the trio used the calls to coordinate how Parker would get the drugs to Williams from Theophile.
 
It was not immediately clear what charges Williams and Theophile face as a result of the investigation.

