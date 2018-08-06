85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans jail director wants protection from lawsuits

1 hour 42 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 August 06, 2018 8:40 AM August 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The head of the troubled New Orleans jail has asked a federal judge for protection from lawsuits.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that Compliance Director Darnley Hodge Sr. requested Friday that a judge declares that he's acting as an officer of the court and cannot be sued. Hodge was appointed to lead the jail's operations in February.

The compliance director is in charge of implementing a federal court consent decree mandating reforms and essentially runs the jail in lieu of the sidelines Orleans Parish sheriff.

Hodge says lawsuits serve as distractions, but plaintiffs' attorney say shielding him would eliminate a way to hold leadership accountable for problems at the jail. U.S. District Judge Lance Africk oversees the consent decree and has yet to rule on Hodge's motion.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days