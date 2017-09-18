New Orleans' inspector general stepping down

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - The inspector general for the city of New Orleans says he's taking a leave of absence for health reasons and will step down from the office when his term ends on Oct. 19.

Ed Quatrevaux has served as inspector general since 2009. The city created the inspector general post in 2006 to root out waste and corruption in city government.

In New Orleans, the post is appointed by the city's ethics review board, which has already begun a search for candidates .

A 2014 Quatrevaux report led to reforms in the police department's reporting and investigation of sex crimes. Quatrevaux also uncovered corruption and waste at the city's Sewerage and Water department. That department has been under fire since August flooding exposed problems with the city's drainage pumps.