New Orleans high school looks for pre-Katrina seniors

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - A New Orleans high school is looking for seniors who were not able to graduate with their class because of Hurricane Katrina.
  
Patrick Widhalm of Benjamin Franklin High School says the school will award honorary diplomas to members of the class of 2006 who didn't come back after the August 2005 hurricane.
  
The school sustained enormous damage after Katrina. It reopened in January 2006. But with New Orleans residents spread across the country after the storm, 70 seniors did not return.
  
The school would like to honor those former students at a brunch on May 20.
  
But first they have to track them down. The school is asking former students to get in touch if they'd like to be part of the ceremony or receive an honorary diploma.
