New Orleans gallery acquires Lincoln opera glasses

1 hour 17 minutes ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 September 28, 2018 7:53 AM September 28, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: AP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A set of small binoculars believed to have been used by President Abraham Lincoln on the night he was assassinated in a Washington theater are now the latest prized possession of a New Orleans antique gallery.

The black enameled opera glasses were recently acquired by M.S. Rau Antiques, a shop on the French Quarter's Royal Street. Third-generation owner Bill Rau says the price is set at $795,000. The opera glasses are said to have fallen from the mortally wounded Lincoln's body as he was carried from Ford's Theatre in 1865.

A captain with the Washington City Guard picked them up from the street. They were handed down in his family for generations before being matched in 1968 to a case found in the balcony after Lincoln was shot.

