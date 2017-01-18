New Orleans expanding plans for new airport terminal

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says the city is expanding plans for a terminal being built to replace the international airport's current one, built in 1959.



He says increased flights and passengers prompted the change in plans from 30 gates to 35.



Officials say that will add $110 million to the terminal scheduled to open in October 2018. Contracts signed in 2015 called for a $598 million terminal, with design and engineering, a new access road and other costs bringing the total to $807 million.



Officials say the expansion will be covered by airport bonds.



The new terminal will allow passengers whose baggage has been screened to get to any gate. The current terminal has three separate screening areas.