New Orleans disability pride fest part of a growing trend

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans' newest festival, the Disability Pride Festival, grew from a comment on the internet.

Jane Rhea Vernier says the comment suggested that while it's easy to organize spur-of-the-moment festivals in New Orleans, it's harder to get people to the capital to speak up for the rights of disabled people.

Her response was that they should throw a festival or parade themselves.

Now it's scheduled for March 25 at a legal aid nonprofit for disabled and older people.

Disability pride festivals and parades have been growing nationwide since a parade in Boston celebrated passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.

Chicago is planning its 14th annual Disability Pride Parade; New York City its fourth; Los Angeles, its second.

