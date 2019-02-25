New Orleans designer makes history with 'Black Panther' Oscar win

62°
Monday, February 25 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Hannah Beachler

LOS ANGELES - A New Orleans designer took home a historic Oscar Sunday night.

Hannah Beachler is the first African-American to be nominated and win the "Best Production Design" award, WWL-TV reports. The designer was born in Ohio but works out of New Orleans.

Experts say, production designers are responsible for the visual concept of a film as well as interior design and other aspects that define what a film looks like.

During her acceptance speech, Beachler thanked friends and family for their support to "breathe life" into her design for the hit Marvel movie "Black Panther."

She also made a point of giving a shout-out to the Big Easy, proclaiming "New Orleans, ya heard?!" once on stage.

