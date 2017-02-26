61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans' criminal court house closing for lead abatement

34 minutes 14 seconds ago February 26, 2017 Feb 26, 2017 Sunday, February 26 2017 February 26, 2017 11:16 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image from NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans' criminal courthouse will be closed until March 6 as crews remove dangerous lead-based paint from the building's first floor.

Judicial Administrator Robert Kazik told NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune the building was scheduled to be closed Monday through Wednesday for the Mardi Gras and Ash Wednesday holidays. But he says contractors were given the rest of the week to work on the project.

The abatement work is part of a large-scale construction and makeover project underway at the courthouse, which opened in 1931. The project at the city-owned building is to include construction of two new courtrooms, new accommodations for the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office's courtroom personnel, and new facilities for the drug and domestic violence courts that are currently conducted off-site.

The target date for completion is Spring 2019.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days