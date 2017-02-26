New Orleans' criminal court house closing for lead abatement

Image from NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans' criminal courthouse will be closed until March 6 as crews remove dangerous lead-based paint from the building's first floor.



Judicial Administrator Robert Kazik told NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune the building was scheduled to be closed Monday through Wednesday for the Mardi Gras and Ash Wednesday holidays. But he says contractors were given the rest of the week to work on the project.



The abatement work is part of a large-scale construction and makeover project underway at the courthouse, which opened in 1931. The project at the city-owned building is to include construction of two new courtrooms, new accommodations for the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office's courtroom personnel, and new facilities for the drug and domestic violence courts that are currently conducted off-site.



The target date for completion is Spring 2019.