Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans council to fine Entergy $5M for phony supporters
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The New Orleans City Council is considering imposing a $5 million fine on Entergy after it was discovered paid actors spoke on behalf of a new power plant in the eastern part of the city.
Wednesday's recommendation came after a 30-minute presentation from independent investigators Matt Coman and retired District Judge Calvin Johnson. The investigators' report revealed that Entergy New Orleans "knew or should have known" that individuals were paid to pose as supporters of the New Orleans Power Station plant at public hearings.
Entergy's group president, Rod West, says they have taken steps to fix the situation, including firing the company that hired the actors. The council will hold a 30-day public comment period before the fine is imposed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Team Coverage: Checking the current conditions
-
A house divided: LSU, Alabama tension hits home for local family
-
Police identify man sought in connection with killing of Denham Springs couple
-
LSU parking passes skyrocket on secondary ticket-selling sites
-
Lines of people wait outside 13th gate for one last Halloween scare