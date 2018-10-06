New Orleans church dating back to 1906 to close

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A historic New Orleans church started in 1906 to minister to Norwegian sailors is closing.



Local media reports the Scandinavian Jazz Church will close in December and the building is being sold.



The church was previously known as the Norwegian Seamen's Church as it ministered to Norwegians traveling through New Orleans as well as others from the region.



It's also been an important performance space for the city's jazz musicians.



In 2016 the Norwegian government stopped supporting the church, calling into question its future.



It was taken over by a local board that renamed it and remade it into a jazz and special events venue. But Jan Mikalsen, who heads the board, says it became unsustainable to continue to operate.