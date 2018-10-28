71°
New Orleans chef visits Haiti, celebrating cultural links

5 hours 32 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, October 28 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Chowhound

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A New Orleans chef is traveling to Haiti for a festival celebrating the mutual histories and cultures of the two former French colonies.
 
Chef Donald Link leaves Monday for the (GEH'-deh) Fest, which began Thursday and continues until Nov. 3 in Port-au-Prince and Jacmel.
 
The festival - centered around the Day of the Dead on Nov. 1 - is organized by the cultural branch of the Oloffson Hotel in Port-au-Prince. It will include conferences on historical-cultural relations between Haiti and New Orleans and musical concerts including New Orleans' Preservation Hall Jazz band. Link will offer a cooking master class as part of the festival's lineup of culinary events.

