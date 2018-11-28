New Orleans-based Marine Corps Reserve head being promoted

Photo: MARFORRES

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Marine Corps Reserve commander based in New Orleans has been nominated for promotion to major general.

Defense Secretary James Mattis said in a news release Wednesday that President Donald Trump nominated Brig. Gen. Bradley S. James for the rank.

James is commander of both the Marine Corps Forces Reserve and Marine Corps Forces North, and is commanding general of the 4th Marine Aircraft Wing.

Marine Forces Reserve headquarters are on New Orleans' west bank.