New Orleans-based Marine Corps Reserve head being promoted

1 hour 58 minutes ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 November 28, 2018 1:45 PM November 28, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: MARFORRES
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Marine Corps Reserve commander based in New Orleans has been nominated for promotion to major general.
  
Defense Secretary James Mattis said in a news release Wednesday that President Donald Trump nominated Brig. Gen. Bradley S. James for the rank.
  
James is commander of both the Marine Corps Forces Reserve and Marine Corps Forces North, and is commanding general of the 4th Marine Aircraft Wing.
  
Marine Forces Reserve headquarters are on New Orleans' west bank.
