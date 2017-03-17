74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans bars stay open for those needing chronic tonic

1 hour 43 minutes 49 seconds ago March 17, 2017 Mar 17, 2017 Friday, March 17 2017 March 17, 2017 11:29 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - The mayor's office in New Orleans says a proposal to require bars to shut their doors at 3 a.m. is being abandoned.

The idea was to decrease in-and-out traffic and what Mayor Mitch Landrieu had called an "open pedestrian party" along Bourbon Street and other parts of a city known for all-night bars and legal drinking in the street.

Some bar owners questioned whether the policy would diminish crime - and whether it would hurt their income if it slowed the flow of customers.

Deputy Mayor Ryan Berni said in a news release this week the proposal was dropped after considering safety issues including fire exits and building capacities.

The closed-door policy was part of a broad anti-crime program announced in January.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days