New Orleans bakery ordered to pay $127K in back OT

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana bakery has been ordered to pay $127,128 in back wages to 43 employees to settle overtime and record-keeping violations.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hours Division on Thursday, Dong Phuong Oriental Bakery, Inc. of New Orleans was ordered to make the payments.

Investigators says the bakery violated overtime requirements by paying workers "straight time" for hours worked and failing to pay overtime when they logged more than 40 hours. The company was also found to be paying some workers in cash with no documentation.

No timeframe for the alleged violations was specified.

The bakery is known for its king cakes, a popular dessert during the city's Carnival season. It was also recognized by the James Beard Foundation with a 2018 America's Classics award.