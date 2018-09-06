New Orleans bakery known for poor boy loaves quietly closes

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A beloved New Orleans neighborhood bakery, known in the city for loaves of bread used to make "poor boy" sandwiches, has closed.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that the retail shop attached to the Alois J. Binder Bakery closed without fanfare several weeks ago. And deliveries of Binder's poor boy loaves to groceries abruptly stopped this week. The newspaper was unable to reach proprietors for comment.

Sandy Whann, president of the Leidenheimer Baking Company, said he was sad to see his competitor go out of business.

Binder's bakeshop in the Marigny neighborhood was popular for doughnuts, pastries and cakes. But Binder has been best known for its poor boy loaves, part of a traditional style now carried on by only a few local bakeries.