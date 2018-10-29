New Orleans artist Young Greatness killed in Gentilly overnight

NEW ORLEANS - According to WWL-TV, the friends of 34-year-old rapper Young Greatness say he was shot and killed Monday morning.

According to New Orleans police, the shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. at the Waffle House in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Officers found the victim dead at the scene with a single gunshot wound.

Young Greatness, born Theodore Jones, is best known for his song "Moolah," which rose to popularity in 2015. Jones was born in New Orleans but moved to Houston following Hurricane Katrina. He signed with music label Cash Money Records in 2017.

Police have not identified a suspect or motive in the case.