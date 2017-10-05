80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New Orleans- area college sports announce changes due to weather

Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

NEW ORLEANS – The potential for tropical weather in southeast Louisiana this weekend has forced changes to collegiate sports this weekend.

Tulane announced its football game against Tulsa will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday. The game was moved earlier in the day due to the threat of storms.

A Tulane volleyball game scheduled for Sunday will be rescheduled.

There has been no change to LSU's football game in Florida.

Click HERE for the latest forecast.  

