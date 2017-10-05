80°
Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans- area college sports announce changes due to weather
NEW ORLEANS – The potential for tropical weather in southeast Louisiana this weekend has forced changes to collegiate sports this weekend.
Tulane announced its football game against Tulsa will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday. The game was moved earlier in the day due to the threat of storms.
A Tulane volleyball game scheduled for Sunday will be rescheduled.
There has been no change to LSU's football game in Florida.
Click HERE for the latest forecast.
******************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flambeau Fest producer discusses increased security measures
-
Sheriff orchestrates temporary closure of day care where child died
-
Area officials being proactive with flood prep
-
Sheriff orchestrates temporary closure of day care where child died
-
Prison workers foil bull's escape attempt at Angola rodeo