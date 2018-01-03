32°
Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans agency: Weather's warmer, stop running the water
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Stop running the water. That's the message New Orleans officials are telling city residents, now that temperatures are above freezing.
The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board urged residents Wednesday to "immediately turn off their faucets to conserve water," after many had left the water dripping overnight to keep their pipes from damage in the frigid cold.
The agency said overuse of water has forced it to reduce pressure across the system. It warned the higher-than-usual demand could limit the New Orleans Fire Department's ability to fight fires.
Temperatures are expected to drop again Wednesday evening.
The Sewerage and Water Board said if residents run their water again to protect their pipes, they should do so only after temperatures are below freezing, and only in a "pencil lead thin" stream.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Numbers drawn for $460M Powerball jackpot
-
Official: Donaldsonville may not see water shut off Wednesday night
-
Cheetah at St. Louis Zoo gives birth to 8 cubs
-
Partial water service restored to 80% of Donaldsonville customers, including hospitals
-
Huge search effort underway for missing teen in Livingston Parish