New Orleans agency: Weather's warmer, stop running the water

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Stop running the water. That's the message New Orleans officials are telling city residents, now that temperatures are above freezing.
  
The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board urged residents Wednesday to "immediately turn off their faucets to conserve water," after many had left the water dripping overnight to keep their pipes from damage in the frigid cold.
  
The agency said overuse of water has forced it to reduce pressure across the system. It warned the higher-than-usual demand could limit the New Orleans Fire Department's ability to fight fires.
  
Temperatures are expected to drop again Wednesday evening.
  
The Sewerage and Water Board said if residents run their water again to protect their pipes, they should do so only after temperatures are below freezing, and only in a "pencil lead thin" stream.
