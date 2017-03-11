New option for Louisiana parents to pay their child support

Photo: Yahoo News

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana parents who pay child support through the state's social services department have a new tool for payment: MoneyGram, a money transfer company located at Walmart, CVS and 780 other locations in the state.



The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services announced Thursday that the company will allow parents to send electronic payments to the agency to transfer to custodial parents.



The parents will be able to use the MoneyGram locations at retail stores, its online site or a smartphone app. MoneyGram will charge a $3.99 fee for each child support payment transfer.



The Department of Children and Family Services oversees about 290,000 child support cases in Louisiana, either through court orders or because parents choose to use the agency as its intermediary for child support payments.