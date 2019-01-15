New Ochsner Medical Complex now accepting patients

BATON ROUGE - The doors to Baton Rouge's newest medical facility will open today.

The Ochsner Medical Complex- High Grove is a five-story medical office and surgical hospital that is replacing Ochsner Health Center-Summa. The facility is located off I-10 East Service Road between the Mall of Louisiana and Siegen Lane exits.

Officials say the High Grove location will have the same services available at Summa in addition to inpatient beds, operating rooms, endoscopy suites, pain management procedure rooms and more.

Medical experts expect the complex to service more than 2,000 patients a day. Click here for more information.