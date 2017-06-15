NEW: Now it's unclear if anyone survived blimp fire today

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. — The latest reports from the US Open contradict earlier ones that people may have survived a blimp fire above the golf tournament Thursday.

Originally, witnesses reported seeing people parachute out of the blimp as it burned and fell to the ground. Although, it could have just been debris, officials said, and clarified that the one person on the blimp was the pilot and that person has not been located.

The blimp was above the US Open outside Milwaukee Thursday morning when it caught on fire.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

The blimp was recording aerial footage of the golf tournament in Erin Hills when it crashed.

Local news outlets shared video of the situation shortly after 11 o'clock Thursday morning.

