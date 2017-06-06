New National WWII Museum exhibit looks at fight on homefront

NEW ORLEANS - The newest permanent exhibit at the National World War II Museum tells the story of the homefront from the 1920s to the development of the atomic bomb.



"Salute to the Home Front" opens to the public Saturday at the museum in New Orleans. Technological innovation and racial discrimination are among the complex topics explored in nine galleries covering nearly 10,000 square feet (930 sq. meters).



Museum President and CEO Nick Mueller says most of the 6-acre museum campus shows how the war was won on the battlefield. He says the new exhibit explains "why it was fought and how it was won on the homefront."



The exhibit includes a rusted fragment of a battleship sunk at Pearl Harbor and videotaped histories from survivors of the attack.