New Myrtles Plantation photo has Facebook spooked

By: Jeremy Krail
ST. FRANCISVILLE - A photo taken by guests visiting Louisiana's infamous Myrtles Plantation has social media in a frenzy.

On Monday, the Myrtles Plantation Facebook page shared a photo taken by a guest. At first glance, it appears like an average group selfie. But upon closer examination, what looks to be a ghostly figure can be seen lurking at the edge of the frame.

Thousand have shared and commented on the photo, arguing whether or not the spooky apparition is real or a hoax.

Over the past several years, the plantation located in St. Francisville has built up a reputation of being one of the most haunted places in the country. Guest are welcome to book a tour of the historic property. The more daring are even allowed to book a room in the plantation.

